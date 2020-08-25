Infant fatally wounded when shots enter Pittsburgh home

Pennsylvania Headlines
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say an infant struck by bullets that went into a Pittsburgh home has died from his wounds.

Police responding to reports of shots fired around 6 p.m.

Monday were directed by residents to a home where they found a year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his head.

The child was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there several hours later.

An initial investigation showed the shots emanated from outside the home, then traveled through a window and two walls before hitting the infant.

The child’s name wasn’t released. It wasn’t clear if the shots were purposely fired into the home or what spurred the shooting.

