PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say an infant struck by bullets that went into a Pittsburgh home has died from his wounds.
Police responding to reports of shots fired around 6 p.m.
Monday were directed by residents to a home where they found a year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his head.
The child was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there several hours later.
An initial investigation showed the shots emanated from outside the home, then traveled through a window and two walls before hitting the infant.
The child’s name wasn’t released. It wasn’t clear if the shots were purposely fired into the home or what spurred the shooting.
- Brooke County Board of Education approves Resource Officers
- Same-sex penguin couple welcomes baby chick after adopting, hatching egg together
- Infant fatally wounded when shots enter Pittsburgh home
- KFC drops ‘Finger Lickin’ Good’ slogan amid coronavirus pandemic
- Social Security could run out by 2023 if Trump ends payroll tax, chief actuary finds