BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (WTRF) — A country singer, a bombastic performer and a walking story of redemption.

Jelly Roll is all of these things to his fans—who were numerous enough to sell out his Wednesday show at the Pavilion at Star Lake.

Joannie Wells of Sardis was one of the 23,000 who bought a ticket, saying his song “Save Me” has a permanent place in her family memories.

“It really hits me in the heart because I have a niece who passed away from a drug overdose. So I just I wanted to see him really bad.” Joannie Wells, Concertgoer

The only problem? She never made it through the gate.

Following an hour-and-a-half drive to the venue, she got in line on US-22 at 6:45…and at 9:30, she, her husband and two friends were still in bumper-to-bumper traffic.

The would-be concertgoers were at a standstill on the side of the highway, with semis and other vehicles going at highway speeds right next to them.

“A lot of people getting out of their vehicles, a lot of people walking around. It wasn’t a safe place.” Joannie Wells, Concertgoer

The group eventually turned around and went home—and Wells says the story only gets worse from there.

Her friend called Ticketmaster about their inability to reach their seats—and says they were refused a refund.

The Pavilion and Hanover Township police both posted warnings beforehand about the heavy traffic—but she says not everyone can spend hours waiting for some evening entertainment.

“There were some people telling me ‘well, you have to go early. You need to be there at 3:30.’ And, you know, people that work, they just can’t do that.” Joannie Wells, Concertgoer

While it would have been a concert to remember, Wells says that’s not the main issue.

Whether it’s larger parking or an extra entrance, she says it could make the difference between an energy-packed stadium…and a tragedy just outside of it.

“Hopefully they’ll make some changes before something drastic does happen and there’s fatalities because of the situation.” Joannie Wells, Concertgoer

7News has reached out to both Star Lake’s owner Live Nation as well as Ticketmaster for their response to Wells’s experience.

We have not received a response as of Friday evening.