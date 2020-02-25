Joe Rogan brings comedy tour to Pittsburgh

WHITEHALL, Pa. (CNN) — A Pennsylvania pet owner was horrified when a hawk scooped up her blind and deaf toy poodle, but the animal found its way back into her arms 28 hours later.

Deborah Falcione’s wild night started when her pet poodle, Porschia, was scooped up from her back deck by a hawk and carried off. After hours of searching, Falcione started to lose hope, especially after temperatures dropped well below freezing overnight.