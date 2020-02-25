Joe Rogan brings comedy tour to Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA (WTRF)- Comedian Joe Rogan is bringing his new tour to Pittsburgh, PA.

The “Sacred Clown Tour” will hit Pittsburgh on May 16th at PPG Paints Arena.

The tour was announced on his social channels.

Tickets for the event go on sale at Noon tomorrow (February 26th)

Ticket link for the event can be found here .

Rogan is also a podcast host of his own show called The Joe Rogan Experience.

