Kennywood adopts new chaperone policy

Pittsburgh, PA (WTRF)- Kennywood has started a new policy that requires guests under the age of 17 to be accompanied with an adult chaperone after 4 PM starting in 2021.

The adult chaperone policy states that an adult at least 21 years of age must must be able to provide valid ID, including a photograph and date of birth.

Each adult chaperone must be present at the time of entry and remain within the park for the duration of their party’s visit.

Minors visiting prior to 4 p.m. may enter without an adult chaperone. Kennywood expects that minors entering without a chaperone will be joined by one at 4 p.m.

If Guests aged 17 and under enter prior to 4 p.m., then leave and request to re-enter the park, at 4 p.m. or later, they must be accompanied by an adult chaperone.

During seasonal events like Phantom Fright Nights and Holiday Lights, adult chaperones are required during the entire event.

Guests who cannot provide identification proving they are at least 18 years of age, or without an adult chaperone age 21 or older, will be refused entry.

This policy is subject to change at Kennywood’s discretion.