Kennywood Park and Sandcastle to re-open today

ALLEGHENY CO., Pa.(WTRF)- Kennywood Park and Sandcastle water park are set to re-open today.

The parks still plan to open after Wednesday’s order in Allegheny County that announced a new, two-week order has been issued to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

According to a release, Kennywood is set to reopen for season pass holders on July 10. The opening date for the general public will be the following Monday, July 13. Sandcastle, meanwhile, will open to everyone on Friday.