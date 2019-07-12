Kennywood previews record-breaking ‘Steel Curtain’ coaster

The much-anticipated ‘Steel Curtain’ rollercoaster at Kennywood is almost here.

The coaster opens to the public Saturday, but amusement park officials used Friday to preview the ride to the 7News team and thrill seekers.

Steel Curtain is slated to break multiple records on opening day.

Sporting a black and yellow colorway, the coaster is the first amusement ride to be themed after a professional football team, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The coaster is also the tallest in Pennsylvania and has the highest inversion in the world!