Kennywood to re-open on July 11

Kennywood announced Wednesday morning that they will be opening to the public on July 11.

Once open, the park will be limited capacity and those in attendance will be required to wear masks at all times.

Every guest will have their temperature checked upon entrance and those with a temperature of 100.4 or above will denied entry.

Reservations must be made on Kennywood’s website and those reservations will begin on June 17.

For more information on the 2020 season at Kennywood, head to their website.

Idlewild and SoakZone will also be opening its gates on July 11.