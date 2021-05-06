Kraft Heinz Faces Lawsuit Over Bagel Bites Not Containing Enough ‘Real’ Cheese

(WTRF) A Wisconsin woman has sued the giant food company, Kraft Heinz, saying the package of its Bagel Bites product is misleading.

The federal lawsuit alleges that Kraft Heinz has deceived consumers by including the “Real” dairy seal when its product “does not contain ‘real’ mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce, as these foods are understood and expected by consumers.”

The lawsuit claimed the cheese is a blend containing modified food starch and the sauce contains non-tomato thickeners.

Kraft Heinz officials said the lawsuit lacks merit and they stand by the food they make.