BELLE VERNON, Pa. (WTRF) — A six-year-old elementary school student was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday morning while waiting for her school bus, according to our affiliate KDKA.

The incident happened just after 8 a.m. Friday on Fayette Street in Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania.

The girl, Aria Mae Woznick, was taken by medical helicopter to UPMC Children’s Hospital from the scene but later died.

According to police, the child, who was a student at Marion Elementary School, was walking from her home with a group of other children when she apparently stepped into traffic and was struck by a vehicle. Police say she was attempting to cross the road.

Community members say there are no school bus signs, lights or crosswalks in the area, and that they have complained to the school about this.

Grief counselors are available at the school and the North Belle Vernon Fire Department said it is hosting bingo to raise money for the family.