Local PA teen found safe; Police say victim of kidnapping

Pennsylvania Headlines

by: Patty Coller

Posted: / Updated:
Countdown To Black Friday
November 26 2021 12:00 am

UPDATE: Police say a local teen was found safe

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – New Castle police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Police say Haylee Hobbs was taken against her will about 11:20 p.m on November 14 from an address in the 1800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Charges of kidnapping and other offenses have been filed against her ex-boyfriend 18-year-old Carlos Jones.

Hobbs was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue and purple boxers.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Castle police at 724-656-9300. Tips can also be left on the tip line at newcastlepd.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter