Man, 20, dead after shooting at Monroeville Mall

MONROEVILLE, Pa.  (WTRF)- Authorities say a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a western Pennsylvania shopping mall.

Allegheny County police say officers dispatched to the Monroeville Mall shortly before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday found a 20-year-old man shot in the chest.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His name wasn’t immediately released.

Mall spokesperson Stacey Keating of CBL Properties said the property wasn’t evacuated.

A witness told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review that her group saw an argument between two men, one of whom was armed, and later heard two shots and saw a man try to run but fall to the ground.

No arrests were immediately reported.

