A man is facing felony charges after allegedly breaking into a Pennsylvania home and stealing a child’s toy.

While on a cross-country trip with a friend, Orxan Huseynov, 29, “decided to pull over in the New Stanton area,” trooper Stephen Limani said according to KDKA. “For some reason, he decided to go for a walk.”

Noticing that something strange was happening at the home, neighbors called law enforcement saying that they witnessed Huseynov breaking into the home.

Police said Huseynov stole a toy jeep from the residence, reported KDKA.

“The only thing missing was a matchbox car that you could buy at any type of box store,” Limani said.

According to KDKA, Huseynov is free awaiting his preliminary arraignment on multiple felony charges.