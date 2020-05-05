Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Man charged after missing woman’s boy found in refrigerator

Pennsylvania Headlines
Posted: / Updated:

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (AP) — A body found in an unplugged refrigerator at a western Pennsylvania apartment building has been identified as a woman who went missing last week.

Authorities say 41-year-old Daryl Jones, of McKees Rocks, was charged Monday with abusing a corpse.

He was ordered held without bail because he may be a danger to the community and himself, according to court records.

McKees Rocks police went to the apartment building Monday morning after residents who had smelled a foul odor discovered the decomposed body of 38-year-old Kristy Jefferson.

Authorities haven’t said how Jefferson’s body ended up in the refrigerator, which was in a common area of the building. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter