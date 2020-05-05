Man charged after missing woman’s boy found in refrigerator

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (AP) — A body found in an unplugged refrigerator at a western Pennsylvania apartment building has been identified as a woman who went missing last week.
Authorities say 41-year-old Daryl Jones, of McKees Rocks, was charged Monday with abusing a corpse.
He was ordered held without bail because he may be a danger to the community and himself, according to court records.
McKees Rocks police went to the apartment building Monday morning after residents who had smelled a foul odor discovered the decomposed body of 38-year-old Kristy Jefferson.
Authorities haven’t said how Jefferson’s body ended up in the refrigerator, which was in a common area of the building.
- Workforce WV announces applications for 13 weeks of extended unemployment benefits to be available May 6
- IRS: Stimulus checks generally arriving mid-May for SSI recipients
- Ohio man indicted on attempted rape of an underage victim
- Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 1:00 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update
- New COVID-19 case reported in Ohio County