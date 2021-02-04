Man charged in beating of girlfriend’s son, who later died

Washington County, PA (WTRF)- A Burgettstown, PA man has been charged with beating his girlfriend’s young son, who later died from his injuries.

Allegheney County authorities say 25-year-old Tyler Scott Mason was alone with 3-year-old Aiden Lombardi in the girlfriend’s apartment in Coraopolis when the child became unresponsive Tuesday night.

The boy was taken to a hospital but died the following night.

Emergency responders noticed bruising and swelling on the child’s forehead, eye, jaw and ear.

Doctors later determined he had a fractured skull and other head trauma.

Mason faces two counts of aggravated assault and a child endangerment charge, and more charges may be filed following the child’s death.