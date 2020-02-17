Man dies hours after being shot outside after-hours club

BRADDOCK, Pa. (AP) — Police in western Pennsylvania say a man died hours after he was found shot outside an after-hours club near Pittsburgh.
Allegheny County detectives say the 39-year-old man was taken by private vehicle to a hospital after he was found outside the Sahara Temple in Braddock shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday.
Police say he was pronounced dead shortly after noon Sunday at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.
County detectives say a friend of the victim left the club after “a minor verbal dispute” with a woman inside and then heard gunshots.
Surveillance video is being sought to identify additional witnesses.
