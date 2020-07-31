Man gets 20 years for threatening Trump, prosecutor

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — A northeastern Pennsylvania man who was convicted of threatening President Donald Trump and a district attorney has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Authorities charged 28-year-old Shawn Christy of McAdoo with threatening to “put a bullet” in Trump and Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli and threatening “lethal force” against police.

He led police on a three-month manhunt through several states before his September 2018 capture in Ohio. U.S. District Judge Robert D. Mariani sentenced Christy on Thursday. 

