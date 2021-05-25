Man pleads to charges in damage to police car amid George Floyd Pittsburgh Protest

PITTSBURGH (AP/ WTRF) — A western Pennsylvania man accused of helping to set fire to a Pittsburgh police car during last year’s protests in Pittsburgh over the death of George Floyd has pleaded guilty to federal charges.

Twenty-six-year-old Christopher West pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to set fire to property of an organization that receives federal funding and unlawful interference with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder in the May 30 events.

He objected Monday to a reference to an alleged assault on a television station camera operator for which he faces charges in county court.