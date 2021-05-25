Man pleads to charges in damage to police car amid George Floyd Pittsburgh Protest

Pennsylvania Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURGH (AP/ WTRF) — A western Pennsylvania man accused of helping to set fire to a Pittsburgh police car during last year’s protests in Pittsburgh over the death of George Floyd has pleaded guilty to federal charges.

Twenty-six-year-old Christopher West pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to set fire to property of an organization that receives federal funding and unlawful interference with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder in the May 30 events.

He objected Monday to a reference to an alleged assault on a television station camera operator for which he faces charges in county court.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter