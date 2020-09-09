Man sentenced to 14 to 28 years in professor’s death

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pittsburgh man has been sentenced to 14 to 28 years in the death of a university professor found slain two years ago in the Pittsburgh home the two men shared.

Thirty-seven-year-old Joseph Martin was sentenced Tuesday by an Allegheny County judge and will be allowed to serve his sentence in a facility with mental health treatment.

Martin pleaded guilty but mentally ill in June in the death of 71-year-old Ricardo Tobia, a voice instructor at Point Park University in Pittsburgh.

Tobia was a professor there for 35 years and worked part time.