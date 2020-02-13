Man sentenced to death in police officer’s murder

Pennsylvania Headlines

by: AP

Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A man convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of a Pennsylvania police officer has been sentenced to death.

A judge formally imposed the sentence on Rahmael Sal Holt during a hearing Wednesday.

The 31-year-old Harrison man also was given two consecutive sentences for weapons charges that require him to serve 10 1/2 to 27 years in prison.

Holt declined to speak during the hearing. He was convicted last November of first-degree murder in the November 2017 slaying of New Kensington officer Brian Shaw.

Two days later, the jury unanimously recommended that he get a death sentence. Holt has maintained his innocence.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter