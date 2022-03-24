PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — The Transportation Security Administration released a statement that one its officers at the Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) stopped a man who had a loaded handgun on March 23.

The man is a resident of Munhall, Pa. in Allegheny County.

He was in possession of a .357 caliber handgun loaded with five bullets.

The TSA officer saw the weapon in the checkpoint X-ray machine, and Allegheny County police were notified. Authorities confiscated the man’s revolver and cited him on a weapons charge. TSA forwarded the incident to be followed up on for the possible issuance of a federal civil penalty.

There is not a single good excuse for bringing a loaded gun to a security checkpoint. Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Pittsburgh International Airport

Travelers can travel with firearms if they declare the gun, pack it correctly and have it stowed in the belly of the plane with checked baggage. Persons need to declare the gun at the airline ticket counter.

Travelers should also check their airlines’ gun carry guidelines and the possession laws for states and localities to which they go.

Responsible gun owners know where their firearm is at all times and they know that the only way to fly with their gun is to pack it correctly and declare it to the airline so it can fly in the belly of the plane, never in the cabin of the aircraft. If you try to bring it through a checkpoint, you’ll pay the consequences. Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Pittsburgh International Airport

TSA says that so far in 2022, four guns were confiscated at PIT. In 2021, 32 firearms were spotted. The most number of confiscations in recent years was in 2019 when 35 firearms were found.

Nationwide, TSA officers detected 5,972 firearms on passengers or their carry-on bags at checkpoints last year. Of the guns caught by TSA in 2022, about 86 percent were loaded.

The TSA says that it has the right to issue a civil penalty of up to $13,900 to individuals who bring weapons with them to a checkpoint.

TSA explains what happens when an individual comes to a checkpoint with a firearm:

When an individual shows up at a checkpoint with a firearm, the checkpoint lane comes to a standstill until the police resolve the incident. Guns at checkpoints delay travelers from getting to their gates. TSA

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.