Marc-Andre Fleury’s Daughter Offers A Heart Warming Note After Playoff Loss

June 10 2021 05:00 pm

(WTRF) Former Pittsburgh Penguins goalie, Marc-Andre Fleury, received some support after his teams playoff loss on Wednesday.

That support came from his support system, his  5-year-old daughter, Scarlett, who wrote him a heartwarming note.

“Last nite you made me happy Dad. You stop pucks and that made me proud Dad. I love you. Keep stopping the pucks. In my hart you are the best goly,” the 5-year-old wrote.

(Photo Credit: Veronique Larosee Fleury/Instagram)

Fleury started in net as the Las Vegas Golden Knights lost to the Colorado Avalance in Game 2 of their series.

As a member of the Penguins, Fleury was a part of three Stanley Cup championships in 2009, 2016, and 2017.

