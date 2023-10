ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (WTRF) – Crews battled a massive fire at a local dairy farm Thursday evening, according to our affiliate, KDKA.

Crews responded to the fire in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania at Brunton Dairy on Ridge Road in Independence Township around 5 p.m. The dairy is located in Beaver County.

The fire caused extensive damage.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or entrapment.

