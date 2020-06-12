Mike Pence set to visit Pittsburgh on Friday

by: CBS News, Celina Gore

PITTSBURGH (CBS NEWS) – Vice President Mike Pence departed Joint Base Andrews, Maryland for Pittsburgh on Friday.

While in the area, the vice president will meet with community and faith leaders. He will also visit Oberg Industries, which makes components for medical equipment.

