(WTRF) — A missing three-year-old boy was found dead in Lake Erie according to the Pennsylvania State Police, say reports in WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Police responded to a missing juvenile report Saturday evening around 5 p.m. in Erie County and first responders from several departments took up the search for the child.

Fish and Boat Commission members discovered the three-year-old approximately 120 yards off shore.

Authorities took the boy to a boat launch where medical personnel rendered aid. They then transported him to UPMC Harmot where he was pronounced dead just after 6:50 p.m., say reports.

Erie County Deputy Coroner John Maloney ruled the death accidental with no signs of foul play, say reports.

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the scene.