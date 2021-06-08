West Virginia mine closing; 180 people affected

(WTRF)- A spokesman for the Monongalia County mine tells 7News that Monongalia County Coal Resources, Inc. will be permanently closing the Monongalia County Mine and the preparation plant and other facilities associated with the mine.

According to a WARN notice 180 people will be affected and layoff effective date includes: 1st stage august 9 to august 23. & 2nd stage September 7 to September 21.

Monongalia County mine says appropriate notices under the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notice Act have been provided, including to the United Mine Workers of America, which union represents the hourly workforce at the mine.