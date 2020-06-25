Mother of 12 year old charged with furnishing her son Four Loko

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Logan Township Police arrested the mother of a 12 year old boy after she reportedly supplied her son a can of Four Loko alcohol and a pack of cigarettes.

A child line investigation concluded that Marsha Harpster, 48 of Atloona, drove to the child’s fathers residence and gave him the alcoholic beverage and cigarettes.

Harpster was charged with Corruption of Minors and Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor. An average can of Four Loko contains 12% alcohol by volume.