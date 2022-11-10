WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (WTRF) — Kennywood is preparing for an out of this world attraction.

Mysterious clues have been posted on the Kennywood Facebook pages eluding to a big secret that reportedly announces “intergalactic news”.

“The invasion has begun.”, they shared. Kenny Kangaroo is a part of the fun and it seems he’s been abducted as part of the social media announcements.

The new ride, called “Battle for the ‘Burgh“, is coming to the park in 2023.

KDKA‘s David Highfield called the park, and while they were not giving any more details, they did say this new attraction will be “the first of its kind in the United States.”

There’s a big announcement set for Tuesday, Nov. 15.