NESHANNOCK Twp. Pa (WKBN)- Police said that a Missouri man was arrested in Lawrence County after officers found him in a McDonald’s restaurant naked.

Police said that Robert Keary Gilbert, 47, of Camden Missouri was found without clothing on at the McDonald’s on Wilmington Road in New Castle around 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said that Gilbert was nude in the lobby, refusing to leave. Officers did not release information as to why he was there exposed.

Gilbert was arrested and charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.