Not All Rides Will Be Operational When Kennywood Opens

Pittsburgh, PA (WTRF)- Kennywood is expected to open its doors on May 8th but not every attraction will be open to the public.

Skycoaster, Noah’s Ark, the 4D Theater, Thomas Town Big Adventures Play Zone and the Steelers Experience Building will be closed until further notice.

Kennywood says this is due to the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and that some rides can and will close for maintenance service periodically and without advance notice.

Additionally, there are modified operations for some attractions.

Ghostwood Estate will not have blasters in use and the paddle boats will only be open on Saturdays and Sundays, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM