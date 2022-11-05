PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTRF) — Two former U.S. presidents were slated to rally Saturday in western Pennsylvania for candidates in Tuesday’s midterm elections, according to our affiliate KDKA.

Barack Obama was scheduled to speak in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh to support democratic Senate candidate, Lt. Governor John Fetterman. Obama is then scheduled to speak alongside President Joe Biden in Philadelphia Saturday evening.

Also Saturday evening, former President Donald Trump will appear in Latrobe to support Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz, who is running against Fetterman, and gubernatorial candidate Senator Doug Mastriano.

According to KDKA, that rally is slated to start at 4 p.m. with the main event taking place closer to 7 p.m.

Both events look to have stepped up security, so Secret Service is asking supporters to only bring what they will need and leave back things like backpacks, lawn chairs, and umbrellas at home.

Pennsylvania Senate and governor’s races are close, so major players in each party are trekking to the Keystone State to make their final pitches before Tuesday’s election.

