PITTSBURGH, Penn. (WTRF) — Our affiliate KDKA in Pittsburgh is reporting that a person breached a fence at the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium Wednesday evening, but authorities apprehended them.

According to KDKA, the zoo released a statement that police and zoo security were on scene.

The suspect was safely apprehended and had no injuries according to the statement.

All animals are safe in their habitats, says the report.

The zoo plans to resume normal operations on Friday, per KDKA and their statement.