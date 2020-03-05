Officials: Couple die in murder-suicide while kids are home

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — State police say a Pennsylvania man fatally shot his girlfriend in their home and then turned the gun on himself while two young children were also in the residence.

Emergency responders went to the Penn Township home early Tuesday after 36-year-old Wesley Minier called 911 and said he needed an ambulance for his child.

When the responders entered the home in Lycoming County, they found Minier’s body in the kitchen and 29-year-old Kristin Page Walter in a bedroom.

An investigation found Minier apparently killed Walter before shooting himself.

The deaths were ruled a murder-suicide.

The two children a 9-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl were not hurt.