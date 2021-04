(WTRF)- Firefighters were busy late Thursday night after two forest fires were burning at opposite ends of Ohiopyle Park in Pennsylvania.

Reports say that firefighters battled for over 12 hours to put get the fire under control.

Ohiopyle said that one fire was near Dunbar road and the second fire was near Victoria Flats and Rock Spring Road.

Reports say that no one was injured during the blaze.

It is unclear at this time how the fires started. An investigation is underway.