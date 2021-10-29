Over $60,000 donated to 12-year olds family after boy collapses during b-ball practice at school near Pittsburgh

A Bridgeville, PA family is getting support from around the Ohio Valley after their 12-year-old died tragically.

12-year-old Jayson Kidd collapsed during warm-ups on Wednesday and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Jayson’s father Jay created a GoFundMe on Thursday afternoon to help cover funeral expenses and was requesting $6,000.

Jay wrote on the GoFundMe :

‘I’m Jay Kidd, Jayson’s father. We never expected anything like this to happen to our family. Jayson’s heart stopped during basketball practice and they could not bring him back. Unfortunately we did not have life insurance on Jayson because he was only 12 yrs old. We are raising money for his funeral. My family appreciates any help we can get. Thank you all for the support.’

In less than 24 hours the GoFundMe has raised over $68,000.

If you are wanting to donate, you can click here