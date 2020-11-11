PA adds WV and Ohio to travel advisory

PA (WTRF)- The state of Pennsylvania has added West Virginia and Ohio to its travel advisory list.

Given the interconnected nature of Pennsylvania to neighboring states and the region and mode of transport between these states, a recommendation of quarantine for these states is not practically viable. That said, the department highly discourages, to the extent practical, non-essential travel to and from these states while they meet the travel advisory criteria. Pennsylvania Department of Health

You can read more on the Pennsylvania Department of Health website