HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTRF) — A bill that is being considered in the Senate by Pennsylvania lawmakers could make being maskless in public a misdemeanor.
Senate Bill 1287, introduced on Sept. 8, would rule not wearing a mask in public as a second-degree misdemeanor of recklessly endangering another person, according to the bill.
Generally, recklessly endangering another person is defined as a person recklessly engaging in conduct which places or may place another person in danger of death or serious bodily injury.
“A person commits a misdemeanor of the second degree if the person willfully fails to wear a mask or other face-covering that is necessary to protect public health as a result of a declaration by the
Governor of disaster emergency,” the bill states.
- CDC director: Masks may protect people better than future COVID-19 vaccine
- EXTENDED INTERVIEW: Lyons discusses football opener, future of attendance policy
- OUE is all remote this semester except for labs
- PA considering new bill to make not wearing a mask a misdemeanor
- Ohio County moves to “gold” on latest DHHR county advisory color-coded map