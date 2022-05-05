PITTSBURGH – Voters intending to vote in the May 17 Pennsylvania primary election by mail-in or absentee ballot are reminded that applications must be received by the Elections Division no later than 5 PM on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Anyone who has not yet applied is encouraged to do so now rather than waiting until the deadline to do so.



Voters may visit the lobby of the County Office Building, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM through May 10 to apply and vote over-the-counter. Voters will receive an application to complete which will be processed while they wait. They will then be provided with their ballot and all materials to vote and may return it while still on site or take it with them for return by the 8 PM deadline on Election Day.



If not applying in person, the quickest and most efficient way to apply is online at http://votespa.com/ApplyMailBallot.



As of 10 AM this morning, there have been 112,687 applications approved for mail-in or absentee ballots with 9,310 returned. A daily update on mail-in and absentee ballots is posted on the Elections website at http://alleghenyvotes.com.



On Election Day All 1,323 polling places will be open on Election Day from 7 AM until 8 PM. Anyone in line at 8 PM will be allowed to vote. Only voters registered as Democrats or Republicans will be voting in the primary election as they select nominees in the primary to represent their party in the November general election. There are no local ballot questions being considered for the May 17 primary. As is the case in each election, a number of locations – 33 to be exact – have changed since the November 2021 election. Voters in impacted districts will receive a mailing to advise them of the new location and the former site will also be posted on Election Day if voters go to the wrong site.



The full list of changed locations follows:



Municipality Ward and District New Polling Place

Bethel Park 06-03 Residence at Bethel Park, Activity Room – Upper Entrance

5851 Keystone Drive, Bethel Park Blawnox 00-01 Blawnox Apartments Recreation Room

701 Center Ave, Blawnox Crafton 02-02 St. Matthews Church Hall

45 E Steuben St, Crafton Crafton 03-01 Crafton Community Center, Side Entrance Elevator – Second Floor

140 Bradford Ave, Crafton McKeesport 08-02 McKeesport High School – Tiger Inn

1960 Eden Park Blvd, McKeesport McKeesport 12-02 McKeesport High School – Tiger Inn

1960 Eden Park Blvd, McKeesport Moon 00-02 Robin Hill Park Carriage House (Front Building)

949 Thorn Run Rd, Moon Moon 00-10 Robin Hill Park Carriage House (Front Building)

949 Thorn Run Rd, Moon Mt. Lebanon 05-03 Thomas Jefferson Middle School Gym

11 Moffett St, Mt. Lebanon Mt. Lebanon 05-05 Mellon Middle School Multi-Purpose Room

11 Castle Shannon Blvd, Mt. Lebanon Mt. Lebanon 05-08 St. Michael Archangel Church Hall (St. Bernard) 401 Washington Rd, Mt. Lebanon Mt. Oliver 00-02 Mt. Oliver Volunteer Fire Department – First Floor

120 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver North Fayette 00-02 West Ridge – Awaken Youth Center

220 West Allegheny Road, North Fayette Pitcairn 00-02 Pitcairn Park Building

549 Broadway Blvd, Pitcairn Pittsburgh 02-02 Allegheny County Office of the Medical Examiner

1520 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh Pittsburgh 04-13 Bellefield Hall Auditorium (University of Pittsburgh)

315 S Bellefield Ave, Pittsburgh Pittsburgh 05-05 Christopher A. Smith Terrace

2829 Bedford Ave, Pittsburgh Pittsburgh 05-09 First Baptist Church

159 N Bellefield Ave, Pittsburgh Pittsburgh 11-02 Environmental Charter School Café 5525 Columbo St, Pittsburgh Pittsburgh 11-04 Mt. Ararat Community Center 745 N Negley Ave, Pittsburgh Pittsburgh 13-03 Westinghouse High School Gym Lobby, Monticello Entrance 1101 N Murtland St, Pittsburgh Pittsburgh 13-04 Westinghouse High School Gym Lobby, Monticello Entrance 1101 N Murtland St, Pittsburgh Pittsburgh 13-05 Baptist Temple Church Basement

7241 Race St, Pittsburgh Pittsburgh 14-15 Park Place School (Environmental Charter School) 309 South Braddock Ave, Pittsburgh Pittsburgh 14-18 Environmental Charter School – Frick Park 829 Milton St, Pittsburgh Pittsburgh 15-08 Greenfield Elementary School

One Alger St. Pittsburgh Pittsburgh 15-10 Greenfield Elementary School

One Alger St, Pittsburgh Pittsburgh 22-04 Allegheny Center Alliance Church – Union Pl Bldg

801 Union Pl, Pittsburgh Pittsburgh 30-04 Knoxville Middle School – Georgia Ave Entrance 324 Charles St, Pittsburgh Upper St. Clair 01-01 Upper St. Clair Volunteer Fire Department – Training Room

2001 Washington Rd, Upper St. Clair Upper St. Clair 01-02 Baker Elementary School

2300 Morton Rd, Upper St. Clair Upper St. Clair 04-01 Baker Elementary School

2300 Morton Rd, Upper St. Clair White Oak 00-02 American Legion Post 701

2813 Capitol St, White Oak



To verify your polling place, visit https://www.pavoterservices.pa.gov/pages/pollingplaceinfo.aspx.



The state’s site is set up to use your mailing address, NOT your municipality. The master polling location list for the county is also available and is posted at alleghenyvotes.com under quick links on the main page. First-time voters at a polling place are reminded that they will be asked to show identification. Accepted forms are listed here: https://www.votespa.com/Register-to-Vote/Pages/Voter-ID-for-First-Time-Voters.aspx.