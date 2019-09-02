PA: Husband of woman accused of abducting 2-year-old

The search for a missing two-year-old in Pennsylvania is intensifying.

Authorities issued an amber alert for Nalani Johnson, who was last seen in the Penn Hills area.

Now, the husband of the suspect in the case is talking about what he knows.

In a 20 minute conversation with KDKA Raihan Uddin says his wife Sharena Nancy was working as a rideshare driver last night.

He says the two were talking as she finished up her shift around 7:00 p.m.

He claims Nancy never said anything about a child being in the car.

“She had me on the dashboard, so I mean I saw the whole thing. She called the video off, but she was like I could still hear her.” Said Raihan Uddin/ Abduction Suspect’s Husband

According to Allegheny County police during this time Nancy was driving a black Toyota Yaris with pa plates k-l-w 3926 in the areas of Blairsville near Alexandria and del mar and Westmoreland county and they believe Nalani Johnson was in the car during this time.

“We have reason to believe that was the case. again we’re trying to verify some things and that’s why we’re seeking additional public input.” Superintendent Coleman McDonough / Allegheny County Police:

When police pulled Nancy over Nalani was not in the car.

“They were making her step out from the car with gunpoint. That’s all I heard. She was telling me I don’t know for some reason that have a gun pointed and getting me out. I was like okay. That was the last word I heard from her.”Raihan Uddin/ Abduction Suspect’s Husband:

Uddin is confused by the whole situation.

He says the couple married in February of 2018 and lived in the Monroeville area before he was deported.

Right now he lives with the couple’s daughter in India while Nancy supports their family with her job in the Pittsburgh area.

According to Uddinn after his wife was taken into custody, they were able to speak and she tells him she didn’t take Nalani.

“I don’t know, I’m really confused if she did or if she didn’t. Like one part of me believes that she can. Another part is like well nothing’s been found. Like it has to be get solved and other that you can’t go for no conclusions.” Raihan Uddin/ Abduction Suspect’s Husband