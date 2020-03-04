PA Man admits using SUV to purposely hit romantic rival

NILES, IL – MAY 03: Several new Ford Explorer SUVs lie parked at the Golf Mill Ford May 3, 2006 in Niles, Illinois. SUV sales are reportedly down due in part to higher gas prices. Ford Explorer sales alone are reportedly off 42 percent as compared to sales in April of last year. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

(AP) — A Pennsylvania man has admitted using his SUV as a weapon against a romantic rival last year.

Seth Vanderella pleaded guilty Monday to simple assault, reckless endangerment and three traffic offenses stemming from the July 4 incident in Hempfield.

In return, Westmoreland County prosecutors dismissed an aggravated assault charge against the 27-year-old Greensburg man.

This was the second time in less than two years that Vanderella admitted causing injuries to another person with a vehicle.

He struck a female pedestrian in April 2018 when he drove onto a sidewalk in a Hempfield shopping plaza parking lot and then drove away. The woman suffered multiple broken bones and bruises.