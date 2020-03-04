PA Man admits using SUV to purposely hit romantic rival

(AP) — A Pennsylvania man has admitted using his SUV as a weapon against a romantic rival last year.
Seth Vanderella pleaded guilty Monday to simple assault, reckless endangerment and three traffic offenses stemming from the July 4 incident in Hempfield.
In return, Westmoreland County prosecutors dismissed an aggravated assault charge against the 27-year-old Greensburg man.
This was the second time in less than two years that Vanderella admitted causing injuries to another person with a vehicle.
He struck a female pedestrian in April 2018 when he drove onto a sidewalk in a Hempfield shopping plaza parking lot and then drove away. The woman suffered multiple broken bones and bruises.
