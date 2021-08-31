PA police looking a vehicle involved in a possible child abduction

Police in Pennsylvania are looking for a vehicle involved in a possible child abduction.

The City of Greensburg Police Department requests assistance in locating a Dark Gray 2016 Kia Soul, AZ registration EFA 9KD.

Police say the parents of the child, who are prohibited from having contact by the Arizona Department of Child Safety, removed the child from the custody of a family member in Greensburg, Pennsylvania.

The Dark Gray 2016 Kia Soul, AZ EFA 9KD has been in the area of North Versailles and Monroeville since 08/25/2021. The vehicle driver-side front door appears to be tied shut.

If seen please contact 911 or this agency at 724-834-3800. Police say please do not attempt to make contact with the occupants.