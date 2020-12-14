PA Sherriff: Our Office will not be enforcing any edicts from the Governor as it relates to the Covid-19

Lancaster, PA (WTRF)- A Lancaster PA Sheriff has made it publicly known that his office will not enforce any of Governor Wolf’s COVID-19 edicts.

Sheriff Chris Leppler made a statement on the Sheriff’s Office website. You can read the full statement below.

Our hearts and prayers are with those who have suffered the loss of someone due to the Covid-19 virus. Likewise, our hearts and prayers go out to those who have suffered financially from the quarantine orders. When taking a drastic step such as a quarantine, there must be a balance between public safety, as directed by the government, and the rights of the people. An action of the government, such as a quarantine, that takes decision making away from the individual, should be extremely rare and limited.

Our United States Constitution, and the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, recognize individual freedom and liberties, and weigh heavily in favor of the rights of the individual citizen. In recognition of this, our Office will stand in defense of the individual rights of all citizens. Our Office will not be enforcing any edicts from the Governor’s Office as it relates to the Covid -19 pandemic. We are a government for the people, by the people.

We believe that each person should exercise and bear personal responsibility in the best interests of themselves, their families, friends, and employees, and it is they, not the centralized government, who should make those decisions. May God Bless the United States of America, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and each one of you

Sheriff Chris Leppler