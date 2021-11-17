PA state police looking for armed Ex-Cop who abducted two children

Pennslyvania state police are looking for two children who were taken by an ex-cop.
According to multiple reports, Robert Vicosa, an ex-cop, went into a home with a gun and held a woman at gunpoint and stole her vehicle, and ran away from the scene.
PA State police issued a missing endangered person advisory.
Police are looking for Aaminah and Giana Vicosa.
Aaminah is six-years-old. She’s 3’8″, 50 pounds, has green eyes, and brown hair.
Giana is seven-years-old. She’s 4’3″, 60 pounds, has brown eyes, and brown hair.
Robert Vicosa is believed to now be driving a 2013 black sedan with Pennsylvania Registration plate KPK2076.
Vicosa is forty-two-years -old. He is 5’9, 180 pounds, and has brown hair.
Police believe Aaminah and Giana may be at special risk of harm or injury.
Please call 911 if you have any information.