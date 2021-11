A local 79-year-old woman is reported missing by Pennslyvania state police after she did not return home from a shopping trip.

Police need the public’s help finding Nancy Smith.

Nancy is/has:

5’1

105 pounds

brown hair

green eyes

Police say could be driving a blue 2014 Toyota RAV4 with Pennsylvania license plate EWA-4052.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or PSP Troop A at 724-357-1960.