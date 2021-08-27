PA state police looking for missing 4-year-old boy

The Pennslyvania state police are looking for a missing 4-year-old boy.

Troopers are looking for Brett Trageser

Brett is/has:

  • 3’0
  • 40 pounds
  • brown hair
  • brown eyes
  • unknown clothing, blue cast on right arm

Troopers say Brett was last seen with Sarai Pringle and Stephen Mervin.

Pringle is/has

  • 25 year old white female
  • brown hair
  • hazel eyes

Mervin is/has

  • 22 year old white male
  • brown hair
  • green eyes

Both Pringle and Mervin are operating a 2004 Cadilac CTS, says police. Registration is KWJ-5694.

Police say Brett was last seen in the area of Perry Road, Fayetteville, Green Township, Franklin County on August 23.

Police believe Brett may be at special risk of harm and or injury.

