PA State Police looking for missing Washington County man

The Pennsylvania State Police is needing the public’s assistance in help finding a  Washington County man who went missing on July 4.

Alex Zintchenko, 31, of Washington, was last seen at the Three Rivers Casino walking toward Heinz Field just before 7 p.m. July 4.

Police say Zintchenko is/ has:

  • 5’9
  • 170 pounds
  • brown hair
  • brown eyes

Zintchenko was said to be wearing a black T-shirt, lime green shorts, black shoes, and a black Nike hat.

Police say Zintchenko has tattoos covering both arms and a wolf head tattoo on the front of his neck area

If you have any information contact the Pennsylvania State Police Washington barracks at 724-223-5200.

