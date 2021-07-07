PA State Police looking for missing Washington County man

The Pennsylvania State Police is needing the public’s assistance in help finding a Washington County man who went missing on July 4.

Alex Zintchenko, 31, of Washington, was last seen at the Three Rivers Casino walking toward Heinz Field just before 7 p.m. July 4.

Police say Zintchenko is/ has:

5’9

170 pounds

brown hair

brown eyes

Zintchenko was said to be wearing a black T-shirt, lime green shorts, black shoes, and a black Nike hat.

Police say Zintchenko has tattoos covering both arms and a wolf head tattoo on the front of his neck area

If you have any information contact the Pennsylvania State Police Washington barracks at 724-223-5200.