Parents charged after infant daughter overdoses on fentanyl

Pennsylvania Headlines

by: AP

A Pennsylvania couple face felony child endangerment after their 9-month-old daughter overdosed on fentanyl last week.

Authorities say 24-year-old Maria Dolderer and 28-year-old Michael Picardi were also charged Tuesday with reckless endangerment.

Emergency responders went to the couple’s Bensalem home late Friday night after someone called 911.

They administered naloxone to the infant and she was taken to a hospital, where she remains in stable condition.  

It’s not known if either parent has retained an attorney.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid.

 

