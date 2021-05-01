Penguins may create separate seating sections for fans and enforce mask requirements

PITTSBURGH (WTRF) There are reports that vaccinated Pittsburgh Penguins fans may be seated in separate sections of PPG Paints Arena, kept apart from the unvaccinated.

The Pens made the request for separate seating to Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolfe, but the governor has not yet made a decision.

The franchise sent a letter to season ticket holders saying they also petitioned the Pennsylvania Department of Health to allow seating sections for the vaccinated and the unvaccinated.

There was no word on how the Penguins would verify that fans were vaccinated.