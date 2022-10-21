PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Airport Authority’s popular annual auction is back, with more than 8,000 items up for auction, including jewelry, electronics, sports equipment, toys, clothing and more.

In addition, 11 vehicles abandoned in Pittsburgh International Airport’s parking lot, along with used airport-owned vehicles and equipment, will be sold as well.

Last year, more than 1,000 people participated in the auction, which is simultaneously held in person and online.

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 22; doors open at 8:30 a.m., bidding begins at 10 a.m.

WHERE: Pittsburgh International Airport Heavy Equipment Building on the north side of the airfield.

DETAILS: To get to the auction site, take Business 376 to Hangar Service Road a few hundred feet west of University Boulevard. Turn onto Hangar Service and turn left at the first stop sign. Proceed up a short hill and the Heavy Equipment Building is the first building on the left. Please park on the west side of the building.