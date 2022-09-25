PITTSBURGH, Penn. (WTRF) —

Three people were shot late Saturday night inside the Kennywood amusement park in the West Mifflin section of Pittsburgh, but gunshot wounds were not the only injuries that ensued in this shooting incident, say reports.

Several more people suffered injuries from being trampled as park goers fled en masse to escape the park, said the Allegheny County Police.

The incidents happened Saturday night around 10:50 p.m. during the park’s kickoff of its Halloween attraction, Fall Phantom Fest.

Two groups of young men had an “altercation” in front of the Musik Express ride, said county police Superintendent Christopher Kearns. Kearns said a fight ensued. At least one person pulled a gun, with two shots being fired.

Those injured from gunshots include a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the leg who was treated at UPMC Children’s Hospital and another 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his leg who left the scene and was treated at UPMC McKeesport.

Allegheny County Police say both teens are hospitalized in stable condition.

One adult was also shot in the leg, a 39-year-old man who was treated and released from UPMC Mercy.

Kearns say police are searching for a young black man concerning the shooting and that he was wearing a black hoodie and black medical mask.

County police found a handgun near the shooting scene.

Following the shootings, everyone in the park was evacuated by around 12:40 a.m. Sunday morning.

Kennywood will remain closed until Friday, Sept. 30.