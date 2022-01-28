Pennsylvania appeals court says mail-in voting law is unconstitutional

A statewide court says Pennsylvania’s expansive two-year-old mail-in voting law is unconstitutional, agreeing with challenges by Republicans who soured on mail-in voting.

Friday’s decision by a five-judge Commonwealth Court panel could be put on hold immediately by an appeal from Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration to the state Supreme Court.

The decision throws the state’s voting laws into doubt in a big election year.

The three Republican judges agreed with Republican challengers.

The two Democrats on the panel dissented. The state Supreme Court has a 5-2 Democratic majority.

Gov. Tom Wolf said his Administration will immediately appeal this decision to the state Supreme Court and that the ruling will have no immediate effect on mail-in voting pending a final decision on the appeal